Man's body found in ditch near park in the Heights area

Police say the victim had been shot several times.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The body of a man was found in a ditch near a park in the Heights Monday. Police say the victim had been shot several times.

People passing by found the body along Northwood Street, which is east of Airline and south of Cavalcade. That’s near Montie Beach Park.

Right now, police haven’t identified the victim or a motive. Investigators are looking at the victim’s cell phone, which was found nearby, for information. They’re also hoping surveillance video helps them figure out what happened and who is behind it.