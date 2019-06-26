HOUSTON — An autopsy will have to determine how a man, found dead in a ditch on Tuesday (June 25), died. A day after the gruesome discovery, homicide investigators from the Houston Police Department confirmed the body of a Hispanic male was found wrapped in plastic and blankets along Anna Held Street on the city's Southside.

The man's body was found by a person, police only described as a witness, who called 911 just before 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon.

The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office is also working to positively identify the victim.

Investigators haven't figure out a motive, or a suspect.