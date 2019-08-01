TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Police said a child's body was found Monday in a retention pond in Texas City during the search for a missing 7-year-old with autism.

The pond sits feet away from the apartment complex where Xavion Young was last seen.

Family members were overwhelmed with emotion as they were told of the discovery. KHOU 11 spoke with the Texas City Police Department's chaplain who went to comfort Xavion's mother, who he says was still reeling with emotion.

“You don’t have all the right words. I’ve learned that I just need to be there and hold somebody, or hug them or just be in the same room with them is huge. A lot of times we think we need to have all the answers to helps somebody and we don’t,” said Pastor Kevin Herrin.

Nearly 300 people helped search for Xavion Monday. Police, dive teams and volunteers in Texas City searched by ground, air and water.

Here are more pics of Xavion "Xai" (pronounce: Zay) Young, missing 7 YO boy w/ autism in Texas City

Provided by family

The child's aunt told KHOU 11 that Xavion unlocked a back door to their home and went out while his mom was in the bathroom.

The Texas City Police Department will be holding a press conference Tuesday on this investigation.

