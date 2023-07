Houston police said the man's body was found in a bayou that runs by Boone Road Park on the southwest side.

HOUSTON — A man's body was pulled from a Houston bayou on Tuesday night.

According to police, the man's body was pulled from the bayou at Boone Road Park on the southwest side. The park is near the intersection of Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street.

It's unclear how the man died or how he got to where he was found.

Houston Police Department officers, HPD's dive team members and City of Houston park rangers were there investigating.

HPD first tweeted about the discovery just after 9 p.m.