HPD: Workers spot decomposing body floating in Greens Bayou in east Houston

Houston police said the man's body appeared to be badly decomposed.

HOUSTON — Workers made a shocking discovery Saturday evening after a body was spotted floating in Greens Bayou.

Houston police said they received a call about a "suspicious event" by employees working off South Lake Houston Parkway just before 6 p.m.

According to HPD Lt. Izaguirre, fire crews and a dive team were able to recover a man's body from the bayou. Izaguirre said it appeared the body was floating in the bayou for some time because of the level of decomposition.

"We're not ruling out anything," Izaguirre said. "Whether there was some foul play involved or anything like that, that's going to be determined on the follow-up investigation. The body's pretty badly decomposed."

HPD said the body appears to be that of an adult man, but had no other details.