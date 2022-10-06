Local News
HPD investigating reports of body found in burned building in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating reports of a dead man found in a burned building in southeast Houston.
According to HPD, the body was found at about 12:20 p.m. in a building on Redford Street, which is near I-45.
This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.
