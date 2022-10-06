x
HPD investigating reports of body found in burned building in SE Houston

According to HPD, the body was found in a building on Redford Street near I-45. It was reported at around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday.
Credit: KHOU

HOUSTON — Police are investigating reports of a dead man found in a burned building in southeast Houston.

According to HPD, the body was found at about 12:20 p.m. in a building on Redford Street, which is near I-45.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

