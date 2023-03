How the person died is unknown. An investigation is ongoing.

HUMBLE, Texas — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond behind an apartment complex in Humble, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The apartment is located on Hunters Terrace, which is near the Will Clayton Parkway intersection.

A dive team was called to pull the body out of the pond.

How the person died is unknown. An investigation is ongoing.

No other information was given.

The lifeless body of an adult person has been located in a retention pond behind an apartment complex located at 18110 Hunters Terrace Drive (near Will Clayton Pkwy & Atascocita). CSI, Homicide and our Dive Team are responding. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/oHOvhfb2sl — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 23, 2023