HOUSTON — Homicide investigators are trying to figure out what happened to a person who was found dead in a ditch in northeast Houston.

The discovery was made Monday around 2 p.m. in the 4100 block of Oats Street, near Waco Street.

The Houston Police Department said first responders reported seeing marks on the body. Investigators were seen combing the scene for evidence.