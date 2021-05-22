Man's body found lying near ditch in NE Houston

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

HOUSTON — A man's body was found lying on the side of a ditch Saturday morning in northeast Houston.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, but Houston police said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

The body was found on Peachtree Street and Haywood Street.

A homeowner who lived nearby was the person who found the body after he said he heard dogs barking for 10 minutes straight and when he went to investigate, he saw something lying near a ditch.

The homeowner said he put on clothes so he could walk outside and get a better look and that's when he found the man.

First responders were called to the location and pronounced the man dead.

Medical examiners are investigating the cause of death.

