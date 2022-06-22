Body found in drainage ditch in southeast Houston

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Precinct 2 constable are on the scene looking for clues.

HOUSTON — Homicide investigators are combing the banks of a drainage ditch in southeast Houston where a body was found Wednesday morning.

The scene is off Beamer Road near Scarsdale Boulevard.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Precinct 2 Constable's Office are on the scene.

They are looking for clues into the victim's identity and anything else they can find to help them determine how they got there.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.