Vacant house fire turns deadly after crews discover body inside, HFD says

The Houston Fire Department initially believed the house was empty, but discovered the body after walking through the home.

HOUSTON — An investigation into a deadly house fire is underway after the Houston Fire Department says they discovered a body after putting out the flames.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Tuesday near in the 1100 block of W. 19th Street near The Heights.

When fire crews arrived to the house, they assumed no one was inside. No power was connected to the house and firefighters say they had to force their way through a fence just to get to the property.

Firefighters say the house showed heavy fire and that it was locked up tight with all doors secured and burglar bars.

Once crews started their attack and got inside the property, they discovered a body in a bedroom.

"It appears it could be a beggar or squatter inside," said HFD District Chief Kevin Carley.

Houston Police and HFD arson investigators are on the scene to determine the identify of the deceased individual.