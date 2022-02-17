Body cam video released of man shot, killed by police attempting to serve warrant

The family of Charion Lockett and attorneys representing the family will be holding a press conference on the body cam footage Thursday at 7 p.m.

Family members of a man killed by officers attempting to serve an arrest warrant earlier this month are speaking after they say they had a chance to see some of the body camera video from Houston police.

Shortly after lawyers for the family announced the news conference, Houston police released body cam video of the shooting.

Police say 27-year-old Charion Lockett opened fire on officers, causing them to return fire while they were serving an arrest warrant.

The warrant was for an aggravated robbery charge filed three days before Lockett was killed. According to court documents, the alleged robbery happened back in November.

The family of Charion Lockett and attorneys representing the family will be holding a press conference on the body cam footage Thursday at 7 p.m. We will stream live in the video player above.

Someone who claims he knew Lockett from high school told police Lockett and another man tried to rob him in a parking lot and it ended with shots fired.

His family has since raised questions regarding the allegations and situations surrounding Lockett's death.

“If the officer would have came in uniform like he should have been, it wouldn’t have went down like this," said Brandi Simpson, Lockett's cousin.

Police on Thursday publicly released video from the incident. You can see that video in the links below.

HPD is releasing body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred at 814 Oak West on Monday, February 7th, 2022.



The summary video can be found here https://t.co/Bo3DN3dARS



All videos can be found here https://t.co/Rv8HFw5bWe pic.twitter.com/hDJin3mxDt — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 18, 2022