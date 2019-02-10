GALVESTON, Texas — Body cam footage from two mounted Galveston police officers released Wednesday shows the controversial arrest of Donald Neely as he is handcuffed, tied to a rope and walked down the street.

The Aug. 3 arrest of Neely, 43, garnered attention and sparked outrage across the county. The officers had arrested him on a charge of criminal trespassing, though Taranette Neely, his sister, said her brother is homeless and mentally ill.

Editor's note: The video above is Officer Lohmann's camera. The video below is Officer Brosch's camera. Both clips were released Wednesday.

"He's been suffering from depression for a long, long time," she said.

The city of Galveston asked the Texas Attorney General to prevent the release of the officers’ body camera video. However, the attorney representing Neely on that criminal trespassing charge said in August that he believed the law allows for the footage to be released.

The footage released Wednesday, the officer wearing the body cam is heard trying to convince his partner to take the horse back and come back with a vehicle.

"This is going to look bad," the officer is heard saying.

At a community meeting soon after the arrest, Galveston Police Chief Vernon L. Hale III apologized "for this unnecessary embarrassment" and said the officers showed poor judgment. He said "this technique of transportation during arrests" was immediately suspended.

However, after requesting a copy of the mounted patrol policy, KHOU learned there is no policy on the books. A city spokeswoman said the policy was still being drafted because the mounted patrol was recently expanded. She said the Galveston mounted police officers involved in Neely’s controversial arrest learned that rope technique during 40 hours of training.

Hale said two independent reviews of the arrest were conducted by the Texas Rangers and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. The Texas Rangers completed their review on Aug. 16, Hale said, and found the officers had not violated the law.

On Wednesday, Galveston city officials said the administrative review from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office has been completed and that the Galveston Police Chief will review the report, and decide what action "is appropriate and consistent with the civil service rules under which the Department operates."

Full statement from City of Galveston on Aug. 3 arrest of Donald Neely

The City of Galveston and the Galveston Police Department have received the administrative review of the August 3rd arrest of Donald Neely conducted by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. The Galveston Police Chief will now review the report, and decide whether any further action is appropriate and consistent with the civil service rules under which the Department operates.

The City of Galveston promised to release the body camera videos worn by Officer Brosch and Officer Smith to the public immediately after we received the administrative review from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department.

These videos are being released in their entirety; however, there is no audio during the first two minutes of the body camera videos as a result of the configuration of the body camera equipment. Once an officer activates the camera, the previous two minutes are captured on video. The camera is not constantly recording and storing audio due to storage limitations.

“Galveston voters elected to have Civil Service rules for their public safety officers. Due to Civil Service rules, any discipline would be at the sole discretion of Chief Hale. The City supports the chief in any actions he deems to be appropriate; however, if the investigation identifies deficiencies in department policies or practices those will be addressed directly with the Chief,” said City Manager Brian Maxwell.

“I appreciate the efforts of Sheriff Henry Trochesset and thank the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office for taking the time to perform a thorough, independent review of the arrest. I am studying the report now and will use its findings to make decisions in the near future about the next steps for the department,” Police Chief Vernon Hale said.

