TEXAS CITY, Texas — Texas City police say they recovered a body believed to be a Houston kayaker reported missing Tuesday night near the Texas City Dike.

Crews were out overnight searching the missing man who was fishing in the area. Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, were out for hours searching for him by boat and helicopter.

The search for the man began around 8 p.m. Tuesday after a call came in about a missing kayaker. Police say they got the call after the man was a no show for a dinner date.

Later on, police did find the man’s truck, but at this point, they have not been able to find him or his kayak.

Overnight, Texas City firefighters were looking for him by boat, and the Texas City Police Department were searching for him along the coastline

