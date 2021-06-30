Body of 21-year-old Houston native recovered after Florida condo collapse

Police said rescue crews found the body of 21-year-old Andreas Giannitsopoulos on Wednesday morning.

HOUSTON — Six more bodies were recovered Wednesday from the rubble of last week’s condo collapse in Surfside, Fla. One of them is a man from Houston, officials said.

Police said rescue crews found the body of 21-year-old Andreas Giannitsopoulos on Wednesday morning. He was visiting another Houston man, Manny Lafont, when the building came crashing down, killing both of them.

The death toll now stands at 18. Police also identified two sisters, 4 and 10 years old, as the latest victims.

At least 145 people are still missing, and crews are working around the clock to search for them.