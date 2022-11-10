Watch: Boaters 'fending off sharks' in Gulf rescued by Coast Guard crews

Two of the three boaters had shark bites on their hand and were rescued "in the nick of time" off the coast of Louisiana, the Coast Guard said.

HOUSTON — Three boaters who had to fend off sharks are recovering Tuesday after spending more than 24 hours in the water, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard crews from Texas and Louisiana rescued the men "in the nick of time," they posted on Facebook. Two of them had shark bites and all three were taken to a hospital in New Orleans to be treated.

Divers had to risk their own lives by entering the shark-infested waters to help the get the boaters onto rescue baskets.

Dramatic Coast Guard videos show the three men hoisted out of the water into helicopters about 25 miles offshore from Empire, Louisiana.

Their boat sank Saturday morning and a concerned family member reported them overdue that evening. The Coast Guard said they searched an area spanning 1,250 square miles -- roughly the size of Rhode Island -- before they spotted the boaters by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi.

"U.S. Coast Guard Station Venice pulled two of three overdue boaters while they were fending off sharks," they said. "U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans picked up the third one.

