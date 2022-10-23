Big boat fire challenges firefighters on Bolivar Peninsula

The large boat burst into flames Saturday night at a dock on 16th Street. Bolivar ran out of water so other fire departments sent help.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Firefighters on Bolivar Peninsula had their hands full with a large boat fire overnight.

The boat -- possibly a ferry -- went up in flames at a dock on 16th Street.

Bolivar firefighters ran out of water so Santa Fe sent at least two water tankers.

Galveston County said limited resources forced them to declare the area an emergency zone.

Crews worked to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby propane tank. There are reports fuel may have spilled into the water.

Multiple ambulances responded to the scene but there was no word of injuries.