It's a bird! It's a plane...It's clear water in Galveston!

We also saw clear, blue water in Galveston in 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GALVESTON, Texas — If you're familiar with Galveston Beach then you know the water doesn't resemble the crystal clear water in places like Jamaica or Maldives.

But every now and then the island gives us a little treat with water good enough to snap a few photos to post on your social media.

On Wednesday, the beach water was "chef's kiss."

Cameras in Galveston showed beautiful, clear water from a couple of different areas on the beach.

We also saw Galveston’s waters this clear back in 2019.

If you're on the island, send us some of your beach pics sing the "Near Me" section of the KHOU 11 app.