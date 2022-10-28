Blue Angels return to Wings Over Houston this weekend

“We’re excited to return to Texas and perform at the Wings Over Houston Airshow after a four-year absence," Capt. Brian Kesselring said.

HOUSTON — Wings Over Houston flies into Ellington Field this weekend with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels set to take to the skies.

The Blue Angels are returning to Houston for the first time since 2018. The event is from Oct. 29 to Oct.30 at Ellington Field.

The event will offer guests hours of aerial performances, displays of vintage aviation, a classic car show featuring up to 100 vehicles, interactive areas for children and adults, and opportunities for guests to give back to the community.

"This will be the Blue Angels’ first time demonstrating our new F/A-18 Super Hornets, along with the C-130J Super Hercules in Houston,” said Capt. Brian Kesselring, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels. “We’re excited to return to Texas and perform at the Wings Over Houston Airshow after a four-year absence.”

In addition to the Blue Angels, the event will also include performances by: