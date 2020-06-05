Viewer videos: Blue Angels soar across Houston area

The jets roared across Greater Houston to honor America's frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

What a sight in across the Houston skies today! The Blue Angels roared across the Greater Houston to honor America's frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viewers from across the area shared their photos and videos with us -- and, we must say, captured quite the amazing sights and sounds as the Navy jets soared through the crystal-blue skies.

West Houston

Fred Wilkins captured this picture-perfect video of the Blue Angels' flyover in the Taste of Texas parking lot -- and with it a great shot of the American flag.

The Woodlands

Carmen Edwards sent this video of the Blue Angels flying over The Woodlands.

Richmond

John Garrou captured this video of the Blue Angels flying over the Grand Parkway near 59 in Richmond.

Texas Medical Center

Zachary Beechinor shot this video of the Blue Angels looping through the Texas Medical Center.

Southwest Houston

Elissa Keyser captured this video from a rooftop at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Northwest Houston

A KHOU 11 viewer shared this video of the Blue Angels flying over Highway 249 and Grant Road.

Katy

Katrina Naquin shot this video of the Blue Angels flying over her Katy-area home on May 6, 2020.