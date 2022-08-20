Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston

HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town.
The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
Worldwide Aircraft Recovery is transporting the aircraft on a big rig specifically designed for its transport.
"It is just fantastic," Marty Batura said. "This Blue Angels bird is bringing so much attention...the people, the public. It's just been a blast because everyone's taken such an interest in it."
Batura is the man leading the big rig as it travels across I-10 through Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona before it ends up in Atwater, which is southeast of San Francisco.
The big rig will make an overnight pit stop in Brookshire before leaving the Lone Star State to continue its journey.