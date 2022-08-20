Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston

The aircraft is being transported to its final home at a military aviation museum in California.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town.

The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.

Worldwide Aircraft Recovery is transporting the aircraft on a big rig specifically designed for its transport.

"It is just fantastic," Marty Batura said. "This Blue Angels bird is bringing so much attention...the people, the public. It's just been a blast because everyone's taken such an interest in it."

Batura is the man leading the big rig as it travels across I-10 through Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona before it ends up in Atwater, which is southeast of San Francisco.