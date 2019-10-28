HOUSTON — A man was found with a stab wound at a gas station in Southwest Houston early Monday morning, according to police.

Around 1 a.m., police said the stabbing victim was found at a gas station near the intersection of Bissonnet Street and Brooklet Drive.

He was stabbed in the abdomen.

Less than half a mile away, a trail of blood was found leading to the victim's vehicle, according to police.

Authorities said no one was in custody and they're unsure what led up to the stabbing.

The victim is expected to survive.

