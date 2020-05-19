Blood donors in critical need as surgeries resume at Houston-area hospitals

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center said they have updated its procedures to protect donors and staff during the COVID-19 crisis.

TEXAS, USA — The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is in desperate need of blood donations as surgeries resume at Houston-area hospitals.

“We are less than a one-day supply of blood on our shelves,” said Theresa Pina, Vice President of Operations at The Blood Center. “ The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt our community, and we are in critical need of blood donors as businesses and schools remain closed, fewer people are going to work, and hospitals are opening back up to elective surgeries.”

The Blood Center is asking anyone who is feeling healthy to schedule an appointment via their website. Appointments are spaced out to assist with social distancing and patient blood usage.

All donors are required to wear a mask. If you don't have a mask, one will be given to you.