With Houston in the death grips of heat and humidity, compliments of a Summer that shows no compassion, most of us (or maybe just me?) look for any outlet to cool us off, even if it's only a dream.

The only sign we have right now that we're on the down swing of things is the days are now getting progressively shorter.

Has anybody noticed how early it's getting dark now? Okay, probably not. Soon however, you will.

The days are getting shorter --- slow at first, losing only a few seconds a day of daylight and picking up speed as we get into August, September and October when we'll be losing nearly three minutes a day.

Today - the #SummerSolstice for us here in the northern hemisphere - is the longest day of the year (measured in sunlight). Tomorrow will be shorter, but only by about 1-3 sec in the contiguous US. By late September, days shorten by almost 3 min/day! https://t.co/BBDYMDzHUQ pic.twitter.com/fmjr6U7csV — NWS (@NWS) June 21, 2018

That said, winter is basically here. You're welcome.

The reason the days are always getting longer and shorter is because the Earth is tilted on its axis at 23.5 degrees. At the exact start of summer, the axis in the northern hemisphere is pointed directly at the sun. As seen from the ground, this is as high in the sky as our star will ever get in the northern hemisphere. Each day after, the sun at solar noon will get progressively lower in the sky until it reaches the winter solstice at which point the sun is as low in the sky as it'll get in the northern hemisphere.

Because the Earth's axis is always pointed the same direction and the Earth orbits the sun, there are times when the northern hemisphere is pointed at the sun making for longer days because of more direct sunlight (summer) and then there are times when the northern hemisphere is pointed away from the sun and we receive much less direct light and the days are shorter (winter).

The Earth's axis always pointed in the same direction is also the reason that there are opposite seasons occurring at the same time on the Earth. If it's Summer in the United States then it's Winter in Australia. If it's Fall here then it's Spring there and vice versa.

Therefore as we zoom through space at 19 miles per second around the sun (67,000 miles per hour!), our axis is pointed ever further away from the sun. This is why the temps begin to cool as we get into the Fall and Winter. Less direct sun equals less direct heat which equals cooler temperatures.

So while you may not yet notice the days getting shorter, you will soon enough.

