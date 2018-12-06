While sitting in the morning editorial meeting Tuesday morning I opened up twitter on my phone and caught a glimpse of something that I personally found remarkable: a headline that read "mid-June Atlantic water now coldest on record."

The phrase "coldest on record" sounds sexy but it's important to remember that the book keeping only goes back to 1982, which is hardly any record at all given the age of the oceans.

It's something that my meteorologist friends and myself had been expecting for a while -- a flip in the multi-decadal cycle of the Atlantic from the warm phase we entered in 1995 to a cold phase. It's the same sort of flip flop we see between El Nino and La Nina in the east Pacific but on a much longer time scale (every 30 years or so).

Check the tweet out below from hurricane specialist Dr. Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University:

Mid-June tropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures (10-20°N, 60-20°) are currently coldest on record (since 1982). Likelihood for active Atlantic #hurricane season continues to diminish as these cold SSTs have been very persistent over past few weeks. pic.twitter.com/MfUD59G8L5 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 11, 2018

It's hard to miss --- the deep blue color between Africa and the leeward islands and I'm not talking about the water. I'm talking about the bright blue contours indicating much below average temperatures throughout the main development region (MDR).

Tropical storms and hurricanes require water temperatures of at least 80 degrees to form. The area off of Africa near the Cape Verde Islands is averaging in the low 70s -- up to 5 degrees celsius or 9 degrees fahrenheit below normal. That said, "the likelihood of an active Atlantic hurricane season continues to diminish as these cold SST's (sea surface temperatures) have been very persistent the last few weeks."

While the season may not be as active as current projections say, it's vitally important to remember that it only takes one direct hit from a hurricane to make it a bad season. Just ask the folks in south Florida in 1992 -- a season that "only" had seven named storms but produced category 5 Andrew that obliterated the suburbs of Miami.

If we are indeed seeing the beginning stages of a colder Atlantic phase then it may mean less active hurricane seasons in the years ahead but the verdict is still out on whether the flip is actually occurring.

