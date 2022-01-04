Calling all foodies: Black Restaurant Week highlights 100 Houston hot spots

100 restaurants and food trucks are participating in the event that runs through April 10.

HOUSTON — Black Restaurant Week Houston is underway and foodies are ready to pull up a chair and chow down at the local hot spots all over the city.

The week was designed to help revitalize and bring attention to Black-owned restaurants in the city.

About 100 restaurants and food trucks are participating with special offers and discounts through April 10.

The Greasy Spoon is serving up soul food with a smile at its two restaurants.

“Most people eat soul food and they have to take a nap afterwards!” Owner Max Bozeman II joked. “It gives you comfort. They're able to feel the love put into it, hence the soul food.”

There's no holding back on the love, or the calories.

Bozeman's favorite menu item? The Boss Seafood Stack.

"Collard greens, dirty rice, Cajun fried fish, Cajun fried lobster tail, sauteed shrimp, all smothered in a lump crab meat sauce.”

He's honored to be part of Back Restaurant Week.

“To represent southern cuisine, to celebrate Black culinary excellence, I'm privileged to be part of that company.”

Bozeman opened both locations and a food truck during the pandemic, but that wasn't even the toughest part of his journey.

He was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer a few months after opening the Greasy Spoon.

“I'll be celebrating my one-year anniversary from ringing the bell in June," Bozeman said.

Black Restaurant Week was started by three friends in Houston who wanted to highlight the city's culturally diverse food.

Now, the organization celebrates Black-owned restaurants around the nation.