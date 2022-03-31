Black Restaurant Week Houston starts Friday

The week was designed to help revitalize and bring attention Black-owned restaurants in the city

HOUSTON — Black Restaurant Week Houston is gearing up to start on Friday and run through April 10.

The week was designed to help revitalize and bring attention to Black-owned restaurants in the city.

According to Black Restaurant Week, many of these businesses don't have the funds to advertise their businesses.

In 2021, Black Restaurant Week said it helped 1,200 Black-owned restaurants across the country increase revenue by about 15%.

KHOU 11's Zack Tawatari spoke with some of the restaurants taking part in the week.

One of those restaurants, Mikki's Cafe, serves the kind of homestyle cooking that can only be found at a "hometown" spot.

“Some people would say Soul Food but our menu is a little more extended than that," said Co-Owner Jeanelle Williams.

Williams and her brother Craig Joseph Jr. took over the restaurant after their mother Jeanette passed away.

“Some people don’t have the budget to afford to have the budget to push their businesses so it’s like you have a whole week to get into whatever’s going on to be able to promote your business and that’s just wonderful," Williams said.

Food trucks are also taking part this year. The Fry Guys owners Jamal and Synetta Stenson left their jobs during the pandemic to start their business.

“The food scene in Houston is very competitive so if you’re good enough to be a part of this it says a lot. It’s a sense of pride," Jamal Stenson said. “Bring it on we’re ready.”

As for Jeanelle, it's an opportunity to honor the past and the future.

“The many sacrifices we’ve made to try to build a legacy for our children and our family members.”

The organization also aims to help businesses beyond Black Restaurant Week with its "More Than Just a Week" campaign.

“More Than Just a Week speaks to our commitment to support the black culinary community throughout the entire year,” said Falayn Ferrell, Black Restaurant Week, LLC’s operations managing partner. “More than 90,000 restaurants and bars closed nationwide since 2020, it is essential that we create a platform that drives awareness to black-owned culinary businesses outside of our culinary tour."

Black Restaurant Week's roots are in Houston. It was started by three friends who wanted to highlight the city's culturally diverse food. Now, the organization celebrates Black-owned restaurants around the nation.