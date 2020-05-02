A new documentary film celebrates Black History Month and African American astronauts.

Hundreds attended a screening of "Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier" at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

"It's a fascinating film that's both informative and inspiring," says KHOU 11 Anchor Mia Gradney after a special screening of the documentary film Black In Space: Breaking The Color Barrier.

Mia screened the movie Tuesday night along with 400 other audience members at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Following the special feature, presented by the Smithsonian Channel, Mia moderated a panel discussion that included award winning producer and director Laurens Grant, astronaut candidate Captain Edward Dwight, and curator for the department of space history at the National Air and Space Museum Dr. Cathleen Lewis.

The crowd applauded the film at its end.

Shortly afterwards during the panel discussion audience members asked questions; however, those questions were more of a statement in the form of gratitude and appreciation.

People joyfully voiced their desire to see more documentaries and films featuring African-Americans involved with the space program who didn't necessarily take part in space flight.

The film's producer and director was both appreciative and intrigued.

ABOUT THE FILM

The race to get to space is long over, but buried in time is the story of the world’s first black astronauts.

For many Americans, the 20th-century SpaceRace was a Cold War competition over rocketry and technological feats, but the world’s two superpowers were also engaged in another high-stakes race – one whose impact is still being felt today.

BLACK IN SPACE: BREAKING THE COLOR BARRIER examines the crucial moment when America’s history of racial prejudice became a critical vulnerability in the effort to win hearts and minds around the globe.

Confronting a Soviet foe determined to show that communism was the face of the future, the U.S. would need a new generation of astronauts.

BLACK IN SPACE: BREAKING THE COLOR BARRIER will premiere on Monday, February 24th on the Smithsonian Channel.

