Sweet! Cookies honor prominent Houstonians for Black History Month

HOUSTON — A popular Houston bakery has found a sweet way to celebrate Black History Month.
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Café created cookies to honor Black Houstonians who’ve “gifted the world with their talents and impacted it for the better."
The cookies feature:
- Beyonce
- Mayor Sylvester Turner
- Ronald McNair (astronaut who died in the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion)
- Lauren Anderson (principal dancer at Houston Ballet)
- Bessie Coleman (trailblazer and world’s first Black and Native American pilot)
- Linda Lorelle (award-winning journalist)
The cookies will be available at Dessert Gallery Bakery through February for $4.25 each.