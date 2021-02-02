x
Sweet! Cookies honor prominent Houstonians for Black History Month

The Dessert Gallery Bakery & Café is paying tribute to some well-known Black Houstonians during Black History Month.
Credit: Dessert Gallery Bakery
HOUSTON — A popular Houston bakery has found a sweet way to celebrate Black History Month.

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Café created cookies to honor Black Houstonians who’ve “gifted the world with their talents and impacted it for the better."

The cookies feature:

The cookies will be available at Dessert Gallery Bakery through February for $4.25 each.

