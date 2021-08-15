Pedestrian running across street hit, killed by HPD patrol unit trying to catch up with suspect

Houston police were trailing a suspect on Bissonnet about 9:15 p.m. Saturday when the crash happened.

HOUSTON — A police vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian while officers were following a suspect in the Westwood area, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 10000 block of Bissonnet. According to HPD, patrol officers in marked cars were assisting undercover officers with an operation.

Investigators said an undercover officer was inside the suspect's vehicle as marked patrol units tried catching up with the suspect in the westbound lanes. The patrol vehicle did not have its sirens on, Houston police confirmed.

They said the pedestrian was at a METRO bus stop when he suddenly ran across the mainlanes of Bissonnet.

Police said the officers in the marked unit tried to avoid the man, but he was hit. Investigators said the man was thrown a short distance due to the impact of the crash.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with broken bones. He was initially listed as stable, but just after midnight, his condition took a turn for the worse and he later died.

His identity has not been released, but police said he is 69 years old.

Investigators with HPD's Vehicular Crime Division said they spoke to several witnesses on scene who confirmed officers' statements that the man did not use a crosswalk when he stepped out into the street.

No officers were injured.

Police confirmed another patrol officer was able to catch up with the suspect being trailed before the crash. The suspect was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

No other details have been provided.

