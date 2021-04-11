Billy Joel is coming to Houston. Astros announce debut concert at Minute Maid next September

Tickets go on sale Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.

HOUSTON — A Hall of Fame legend is coming to Minute Maid Park next fall, not to take the field, but to take the stage.

Billy Joel, one of the most accomplished musical artists of his time, will be live in concert at the stadium on Sept. 23, 2022. The show is for 8 p.m.

It will be his first ever concert at Minute Maid Park. Tickets go sale Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Houston Astros and Live Nation made a formal announcement about the concert Thursday with special comments from baseball Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson and Jeff Bagwell, a former Astros superstar.

The team also presented the six-time Grammy-winning entertainer with his own Astros baseball jersey.

Joel dominated the music charts throughout the 70s and 80s with classic hits, such as "Uptown Girl," "Just the Way You Are," "Piano Man," "Vienna" and several other songs.