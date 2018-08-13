FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The largest bond referendum in Fort Bend ISD’s history could be on the ballot this November. Superintendent Charles Dupre took to social media this weekend to talk about it.

“We will ask the board of trustees to call the bond referendum in November,” said Dupre.

The district wants two separate referendums totaling $1.7 billion.

The one that would be voted on in November would be worth $992 million and be used to build new schools, renovate others, and upgrade security. Enhancements would include things like new fencing, bullet resistant window film, student ID badges, door locks, and cameras.

“If it helps our children, our babies, do what you need to do,” said Brent Pickett.

Pickett is a retired HISD teacher who now lives in Fort Bend County. She started teaching long before today’s school security concerns. But she plans to educate other voters on the need, despite its impact on property taxes.

“Spend it, whatever you need to do, to secure the safety of the children and the education of the children,” said Pickett.

Some voters we spoke with in Sugar Land Town Square would rather see existing money spent differently. They also believe curbing school violence begins at home.

“How about beefing up the education system?” said Tas Pugh. “Beefing up teachers and administrator salaries.”

One member of the board of trustees expects limited debate on the bond measure, which leadership considers a necessity for the fast-growing district.

“We know you, as our community, trust us to improve and empower our students,” said Supt. Dupre. “And we take this responsibility seriously.”

You can watch the entire message from Supt. Dupre below or here on YouTube.

For more information on the bond, click here.

© 2018 KHOU