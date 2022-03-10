The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Kenny was walking in the parade on North Miller Drive in Sunbury when he fell and was struck by a trailer.

SUNBURY, Ohio — The 11-year-old Big Walnut Local Schools student who was seriously injured during the district's homecoming parade Friday is still being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The family confirmed to 10TV that the boy's name is Kenneth, but goes by Kenny.

Kenny’s aunt said he underwent another surgery Sunday evening and is finally starting to show signs of response through head nods and hand squeezes. She said he first went into surgery for an aneurysm and he also suffered a lacerated liver, a collapsed lung, several broken ribs and several facial bone fractures.

His family says Kenny is a fighter but that he has a long road to recovery.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Kenny was walking in the parade on North Miller Drive in Sunbury when he fell and was struck by the tires of a trailer being pulled by a Ford F350.

Following the incident, he was taken to Nationwide Children's in critical condition.

Kenny's family said they are blown away by the community's support. A GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical costs has raised more than $75,000.

Big Walnut Local Schools will have counselors available on Monday to provide students and staff with support, according to Superintendent Ryan McLane.

"I want to thank our staff, students, and community members who were on the scene and assisted when the event happened, as well as the Delaware County EMS, BST&G Fire Department, the Sunbury Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol," Big Walnut McLane said in a written statement on Saturday.

McLane left a voicemail for district families that asked them to send "positive vibes" to Kenny and his family.