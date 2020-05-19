Grand Texas Big Rivers Waterpark reopening for Memorial Day Weekend

While the waterpark has a capacity of 12,000 people, they are limiting their capacity to 2,020 guests for the month of May to provide a comfortable experience.

NEW CANEY, Texas — Grand Texas Big Rivers Waterpark is set to reopen to the public Memorial Day Weekend in New Caney.

Grand Texas CEO Monty Galland said the park is set to open on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Season pass holders will be able to get in 10 a.m.

While the waterpark has a capacity of 12,000 people, they are limiting their capacity to 2,020 guests for the month of May to adhere to state restrictions and to provide a comfortable experience.

“The purpose of that is make sure it is comfortable, everybody has plenty of space to practice social distancing, that our staff has the ability to not feel confined or restricted,” Galland said in a Facebook Live stream on May 16. “We want to offer the best possible experience.”

The park will have to limit the number of people who enter as guests leave the park. Park officials want guests to be aware so that they make plans to arrive early to be able to get into the park.

Galland also encouraged season pass holders to arrive early if they need to have their passes activated. He added that they have expanded their guest services from two locations to five to help accommodate customers.

Guests can also come during the week to get them activated.

Galland said for May they are also limiting the cost of the daily admission ticket to $20.20. The daily pass does not include access to some of the attractions like the zip line. Those are up charges, but are included if you have a season pass.

“If you came last year, you will find that operations are improved, and I think you’re gonna love it,” Galland said.

Galland said when guests come into the park:

They are welcome to wear a mask, but they are not required to

No outside food or drink is allowed with exceptions for special dietary needs

All the frontline staff are required to wear a mask

There are hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility

They are limiting the capacity of their restaurant to 150 at a time, but tables and loungers will be spaced out

Souvenir cups will still be available, but guests will be given a 32-ounce Styrofoam cup with soda when they request refills so that they can fill it up themselves to limit contact with workers.

Galland also said the park is still hiring for various positions and those interested can apply here.

The park will be open throughout the summer open everyday weather permitting.

The video below is of 2019's opening of the park.

