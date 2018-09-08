HOUSTON — An accident on the east side sent a man in a wheelchair to a local trauma center and shut down all lanes of traffic Thursday afternoon.

Traffic at the Interstate 10 feeder near Federal Road was flowing in two lanes after the crash but the Houston Police Department's vehicular crimes investigators have now shut traffic down for an investigation.

Witnesses tell KHOU 11 News the truck driver was making a turn at Federal off the feeder road when the man in the wheelchair was hit.

The man was alive when he was taken from the scene to a hospital, according to police. He was taken to a trauma center at A Memorial Hermann hospital, police say.

The road will likely remain closed through the afternoon commute.

The driver of the container truck from Gulf Winds International stayed at the scene. It’s unclear how seriously the man who was hit was hurt.

© 2018 KHOU