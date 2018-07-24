HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler was involved in a serious crash on the inbound lanes of the Katy Freeway overnight.

Houston TranStar reports the crash happened just before midnight Monday near Washington Avenue.

As of 4:30 a.m. the cleanup was still underway with only one eastbound lane getting by.

The 18-wheeler crashed and went up an embankment along the freeway. Another driver carrying a trailer with motorcycles struck a tire in the road and then the big rig’s trailer, witnesses say. The impact was so intense it ripped the hitch off the second vehicle involved.

Ambulances were called to the scene but there were no immediate reports of serious injuries or fatalities.

The cause of the initial crash is under investigation.

