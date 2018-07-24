HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler was involved in a serious crash on the inbound lanes of the Katy Freeway overnight.

Houston TranStar reports the crash happened just before midnight Monday near Washington Avenue.

As of 4:30 a.m. the cleanup was still underway with only one eastbound lane getting by.

The 18-wheeler crashed and went up an embankment along the freeway. Another driver carrying a trailer with motorcycles struck a tire in the road and then the big rig’s trailer, witnesses say. The impact was so intense it ripped the hitch off the second vehicle involved.

18wheeler_1532424962729.jpg

Ambulances were called to the scene but there were no immediate reports of serious injuries or fatalities.

The cause of the initial crash is under investigation.

© 2018 KHOU