ROSENBERG, Texas — All lanes of I-69 northbound are shut down due to a big rig fire.

According to Rosenberg police, the 18-wheeler fire and oil spill shut down all lanes of the freeway at Highway 36.

LIVE Check a live Houston-area traffic map

All traffic is being diverted to Highway 36.

At this point, we haven't heard about any injuries. Police say you should avoid the area.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter