ROSENBERG, Texas — All lanes of I-69 northbound are shut down due to a big rig fire.
According to Rosenberg police, the 18-wheeler fire and oil spill shut down all lanes of the freeway at Highway 36.
LIVE Check a live Houston-area traffic map
All traffic is being diverted to Highway 36.
At this point, we haven't heard about any injuries. Police say you should avoid the area.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- Caretaker's body found with 'numerous animal-related' injuries in front of couple's Anahuac home
- San Diego woman believes she can see late father in ultrasound of her unborn daughter
- Border agents seize 154 pounds of bologna at Texas crossing
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter