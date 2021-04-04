x
HCSO: Big rig driver falls asleep behind the wheel causing hazmat spill on Grand Parkway

Luckily, no one was injured in this crash.

SPRING, Texas — The Grand Parkway near FM 2920 has reopened Sunday after a big rig crash led to a hazmat spill.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a big rig was traveling westbound on the freeway, in the 9300 block, when the driver fell asleep behind the wheel and struck a guardrail between FM 2920 and Champion Forest. 

After hitting the guardrail, the big rig then struck a retention wire and crossed into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes.

Another driver saw the big rig heading right towards her and swerved to avoid a collision.  She hit a retention wall, but luckily she was not injured. Though, she was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI. 

The big rig finally came to a stop, but not before spilling a quarter tank of diesel on the freeway, according to deputies. 

The freeway was closed for about two hours so a hazmat team could clean up the spill.

The big rig driver was also not injured.

