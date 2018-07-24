HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler was involved in a serious crash on the inbound lanes of the Katy Freeway overnight.

Houston TranStar reports the crash happened just before midnight Monday near Washington Avenue.

The 18-wheeler crashed and went up an embankment along the freeway. Another driver pulling a trailer with motorcycles struck a tire in the road and then the big rig’s trailer, witnesses say. The impact was so intense it ripped the hitch off the second vehicle involved.

Ambulances were called to the scene but there were no immediate reports of serious injuries or fatalities.

The cause of the initial crash is under investigation.

As of 10 a.m. the cleanup was still underway with a hazmat team on the scene. The Texas Department of Transportation says the process could take until about noon.

© 2018 KHOU