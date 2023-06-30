Public viewing for Houston rapper Big Pokey scheduled for Friday

The public viewing will be held at St. John's Downtown Church, located at 2019 Crawford Street. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A public viewing for Milton J. Powell, Jr. -- better known as Big Pokey -- will take place this evening.

The Houston rapper passed away on June 18 after collapsing during a performance in Beaumont during a Juneteenth celebration.

The public viewing will be held at St. John's Downtown Church, located at 2019 Crawford Street. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

This is not a formal service, according to organizers. Guests will only be allowed to pass through the church and pay their respects before exiting.

No filming or photos will be allowed.

Who was Big Pokey?

Big Pokey is a legendary freestyler in Houston and an original member of the SUC (Screwed Up Click).

He grew up in Yellowstone, which is in the Greater Old Spanish Trail area, and attended Yates High School in Houston ISD.

He has been a force in the Houston rap community since the early 1990s, releasing freestyles on many of DJ Screw's mixtapes.

He released his first full-length album called "Hardest Pit in the Litter," in the late '90s. He would go on to release a few more solo and collaborated albums before taking a 10-year hiatus from music.

His latest project was released in 2021.

"He grew up with people I grew up with: Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Bun B, Lil Keke," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.