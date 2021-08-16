Historic Big Boy No. 4014 steam locomotive is on its way to Houston: How to see it

Twenty-five Big Boy locomotives were built for Union Pacific in 1941. Less than half that remain, and No. 4014 is unique in that it is still touring the U.S.

HOUSTON — Union Pacific’s "Big Boy" No. 4014 steam locomotive is returning to Houston this week.

As of Sunday, it had departed North Texas and was on its way to the Bayou City.

Twenty-five Big Boy locomotives were built for Union Pacific in 1941. They were made to handle steep terrain between Cheyenne, Wy. And Ogden, Utah.

Today, No. 4014 is the only operating Big Boy of the limited number still in existence.

After a restoration project that took more than two years, No. 4014 took an upper Midwest tour and a trip to Ogden to celebrate Union Pacific’s 150th anniversary. During that stop, the Big Boy and historic steam locomotive Living Legend No. 844 met nose-to-nose to create the image taken May 10, 1869, when the last spike was put into place at Promontory Summit. That moment marked the creation of America’s first transcontinental railroad.

When and where you can see Big Boy in Houston 2021

The locomotive arrives in Houston at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, according to Union Pacific's website.

The locomotive will be on display Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 902 Washington Avenue, Houston, Texas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More info from Union Pacific:

Twenty-five Big Boys were built exclusively for Union Pacific Railroad, the first of which was delivered in 1941. The locomotives were 132 feet long and weighed 1.2 million pounds.

Because of their great length, the frames of the Big Boys were "hinged," or articulated, to allow them to negotiate curves. They had a 4-8-8-4 wheel arrangement, which meant they had four wheels on the leading set of "pilot" wheels which guided the engine, eight drivers, another set of eight drivers, and four wheels following which supported the rear of the locomotive. The massive engines normally operated between Ogden, Utah, and Cheyenne, Wyo.

There are seven Big Boys on public display in various cities around the country. They can be found in St. Louis, Missouri; Dallas, Texas; Omaha, Nebraska; Denver, Colorado; Scranton, Pennsylvania; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941.