Monday's visit to Houston is the farthest Joe Biden has traveled from his Delaware home since March's stay-at-home orders due to coronavirus.

HOUSTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday to meet with the family of George Floyd, CBS News reports.

"Vice President Biden will travel to Houston Monday to express his condolences in-person to the Floyd family. He is also recording a video message for the funeral service," a spokesman told CBS.

The former VP is holding a private meeting with the family instead of disrupting the funeral service with extra security measures, Biden's team said.

At the time it was reported the Floyd family attorney had said Biden was welcome to attend the Houston funeral service, but he did not have confirmation that he would.