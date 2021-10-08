HCSO: Man fatally hit twice while walking bicycle across Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON — A man was killed Thursday night while walking his bicycle across the Eastex Freeway, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said three vehicles, including two cars and a work truck, were involved in a crash just after 11:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Hopper Road.
The first car reportedly hit the man as he walked across the mainlanes. The second car was able to dodge the victim but ended up hitting his bicycle, and then according to deputies, the work truck hit the victim a second time.
All three drivers stayed at the scene until help arrived. None of the drivers showed any signs of intoxication.
HCSO said the incident is still being investigated. So far, no charges have been filed.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.