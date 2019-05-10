FRESNO, Texas — Crash investigators are at the scene of a deadly wreck involving a bicyclist. According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the person who was riding the bicycle has died.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle involved did stay at the scene. Investigators are working to determine what lead up to the deadly crash.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says Trammel-Fresno Road is closed in both directions, near Illinois Street.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more about the victim and the investigation.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM:

Aggressive 'Gas Can Man' panhandler arrested

14-year-old dies a day after being hit by car in Crosby

Third Ward day care badly burned during fire