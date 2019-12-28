HOUSTON — A bicyclist died Friday night after he was hit by an SUV, according to police.

The victim, identified as a 50-year-old man, was hit on MLK Boulevard at Doulton Drive on Houston’s south side. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Houston police detained the driver of the SUV.

