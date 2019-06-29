HOUSTON — Police are searching for a box truck and its driver after a hit and run crash in Southeast Houston. According to the Houston Police Department that wreck, in the 2800 block of Telephone Road, happened just before 9 o'clock Friday evening.

The victim, who was on a bicycle, was run over by the truck, police say, adding the driver kept going.

Witnesses at the scene say the crash was caught on surveillance video from a nearby business.

GoogleEarth

The victim was taken to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center, rescuers were going CPR on that person when they left the scene.

Crash investigators from HPD Vehicle Crimes Division have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check by for updates.