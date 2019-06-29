HOUSTON — Police are searching for a box truck and its driver after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened Friday in the 2800 block of Telephone Road just before 9 p.m.

The victim, who was on a bicycle, was run over by the truck, police say, adding the driver kept going.

The bicyclist was taken to Ben Taub Hospital with critical injuries. This person suffered a fractured skull and a crushed right arm, according to HPD Sgt. David Rose with the vehicular crimes division.

Witnesses at the scene say the crash was caught on surveillance video from a nearby business.

GoogleEarth

The victim was taken to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center, rescuers were going CPR on that person when they left the scene.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a white, 30-foot box truck with no markings on the side of it.