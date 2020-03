HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit at an intersection Wednesday evening.

The accident happened at Fry Road and Keith Harrow in west Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the bicyclist was hit by a black Dodge Charger as they both entered the intersection. The bicyclist was taken by Life Flight to a local hospital.

Deputies said the driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of drunk driving.

