It's unknown if the person who died was riding the bike or was in the vehicle.

HOUSTON — One person died Wednesday after a crash near George Bush Park in west Houston, according to authorities.

Police said the accident involved a bicyclist and a vehicle. It's unknown if the person who died was riding the bike or in the vehicle.

It happened sometime before 4 p.m. in the 18000 block of Westheimer Parkway, near the Cinco Ranch area.

No other details were provided.