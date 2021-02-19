Beyonce, Bread of Life team up to provide assistance to people affected by devastating winter storm

The Houston native and her BeyGOOD Foundation are partnering with the non-profit and Adidas to provide disaster relief.

HOUSTON — Beyonce is stepping up again to help Houstonians recover from a devastating and deadly winter storm.

The Houston native and her BeyGOOD Foundation are partnering with Bread of Life and Adidas to provide disaster relief.

You can apply for help here.

The Bread of Life Disaster Relief Assistance Fund offers "one-time financial assistance to those who've experienced a sudden or emergency-related financial hardship due to an unforeseen or unavoidable event."

It's not meant to address ongoing financial challenges and is not a loan requiring reimbursement, according to the their website.

Visit @BreadoflifeH for more information on assistance.

We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm. pic.twitter.com/Tqpf7kxmij — BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) February 19, 2021

Bread of Life was founded by Pastor Rudy Rasmus through St. John's United Methodist Church, Beyonce's home church.

She and her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, worked with the non-profit to help Houstonians in need after Hurricane Harvey.

The mother and daughter also set up mobile COVID-19 testing sites here. They launched the #IDIDMYPART campaign to bring more testing to under-served communities in the Houston area.